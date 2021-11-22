Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have avoided Manchester United sack with draw against Watford - Reports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have remained Manchester United manager if the club had pulled off a draw at Watford. The Red Devils management were reportedly forced to make a decision after the 4-1 loss to the newly-promoted side.

As per a report in The Athletic, Manchester United were not looking to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer any time soon. However, the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford changed their decision on Sunday night.

The report claims even a draw would have been enough for Solskjaer to keep his job at Olf Trafford. United have appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager and have surprisingly revealed they are looking to appoint another interim manager until the end of the season.

#MUFC | #UCL 💬 "It was a pleasure working with Ole, and I wish him all the very best," Carrick says."It's a privilege for me to be in this position and now the focus is on the next game. We're looking forward to the game tomorrow. We can't wait." ✊ 💬 "It was a pleasure working with Ole, and I wish him all the very best," Carrick says. "It's a privilege for me to be in this position and now the focus is on the next game. We're looking forward to the game tomorrow. We can't wait." ✊#MUFC | #UCL

Gary Neville wants radical changes at Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

Gary Neville backed Ole Gunnar Soskjaer from the start of his managerial stint at Manchester United and was among the first to thank the manager for his service openly.

"There are a number of things the club need to do. They need to appoint a great manager, they need to get this next appointment right to build on the work that has happened in the last two to three years, where they have been more measured in the transfer market and made better decisions.

"However, off the pitch, they need to build a vision for a football club. A vision is creating fan experience, putting Manchester United back to a point where there is a connection right the way through top to bottom.

"Manchester United talk regularly about building digital communities; I've been very critical of them in recent weeks, they seem to look a lot at algorithms, analytics and the sentiment of fans. But they need to get the core right. Who is communicating the message of the football club to fans? I don't know one person who is still actively operationally in the football club who can communicate what that club is to the fans."

Manchester United have a shortlist ready for their next appointment. Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly the leading candidate, while Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane have also been mentioned.

B/R Football @brfootball Mauricio Pochettino is open to managing Manchester United and is willing to leave PSG midseason, according to @samuelluckhurst Mauricio Pochettino is open to managing Manchester United and is willing to leave PSG midseason, according to @samuelluckhurst https://t.co/JXaPLRdbYI

Edited by Arjun Panchadar