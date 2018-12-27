×
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a team around Paul Pogba

Nurein Ahmed
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.69K   //    27 Dec 2018, 00:53 IST

Pogba seems to be revitalised

Pogba seems to be revitalised

There was a lot to admire about Manchester United’s performance against Huddersfield. Even though they laboured at times, they always looked like scoring when they reached the opposition penalty area. Just like in their previous outing in South Wales, once the Red Devils got their noses in front, there was no looking back.

One of the highlights of Solskjaer’s two games in charge was the possession dominance being turned into goals. United have turned around their negative goal difference and like Solskjaer himself said when he was appointed as caretaker, every player will have a fresh start.

One of the players desperate for a fresh start was midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman, who is United’s most expensive signing, fell out with former manager Jose Mourinho, and was pretty much out of the team during the last few months. But since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival, everything has fallen in place for the talented Frenchman.

Ironically, prior to start of the season, Solskjaer had indicated he would build the team around Pogba had he been in charge of Manchester United. The Norwegian had previously worked with Pogba when he was United’s reserve team coach during the Frenchman’s first spell at the club.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports in an interview earlier this season, "I would [build the team around him], absolutely no doubt. I had him with David [Gray] and Etzaz [Hussain] who is playing for me tomorrow.

"That just shows how far the kid has come. Paul is a fantastic kid so hopefully we can build the team around him and keep him."

Almost 6 months down the line, Solskjaer and Pogba embraced as United secured back-to-back victories to put pressure on those above for Champions League qualification. The World Cup winner delivered a man-of-the-match performance with two splendid strikes, further epitomising what Jose Mourinho might have missed.

Pogba seems to be relishing the change of management, and his goals were a further reminder why Chief Executive Ed Woodward did not want to let him go.

Solskjaer has provided Pogba with a free role in the middle of the park to express himself, and it was no surprise to see him unleash from 20 yards out for his second goal of the afternoon.

While it would be an exaggeration to say Solskjaer has completely changed United’s fortunes, especially if the barometer is two matches against relegation candidates, it is evidently clear the United players are playing with much more freedom and urgency.

The return of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will only further spearhead United’s attack with more options. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have been singled out by the manager himself to run at the face of the opposition at every opportunity.

With Paul Pogba at heart of every United move, it is fair to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got it right where Mourinho was wrong.

Nurein Ahmed
