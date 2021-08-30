Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms the position that Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the position that Cristiano Ronaldo will play this season.

The Red Devils completed a sensational transfer of the Portugal international, with news of Cristiano Ronaldo's return breaking the internet.

With the dust having settled on the transfer, attention has turned to what impact the Madeira native will have and what position he will play at the club.

Solksjaer has addressed this and revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will largely be tasked with scoring goals as a centre-forward for Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Manchester United manager said:

“He’s evolved as a player, he used to play wide right, wide left, up front. He’s more of a centre-forward for me at the moment, definitely.

"But there will be games that we play with two upfront, and three up front. I want him in the box, scoring goals."

Manchester United have strengthened considerably and many are tipping them for a first genuine title contention since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return further boosts the club's chances, considering his immense ability and otherworldly drive.

How will Manchester United play with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line?

Manchester United fans are ecstatic about Cristiano Ronaldo's return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has largely lined his side up with a dynamic front three that switch around and cause problems with their pace.

However, the club's struggles in front of goal following Romelu Lukaku's sale highlighted the need for a traditional marksman. Edinson Cavani's arrival helped address this and Cristiano Ronaldo's return will alter the way Manchester United structure their attack.

The 36-year-old is one of the most elite marksmen in the world and his sides usually have multiple systems of attack due to Cristiano Ronaldo's versatility.

That is not the case with either Anthony Martial or Mason Greenwood leading the line.

While both men are technically gifted on the ground and possess fleet feet, they are severely limited in the air and this is a major disadvantage against some of the low-block sides.

Crosses will become one of Manchester United's most vital attacking weapons, considering Cristiano Ronaldo's supreme heading ability. The relative lack of width at the club, especially from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is a potential cause for concern and Manchester United have to significantly improve the quality of their crosses to benefit from this.

Bruno Fernandes will also have some of the goalscoring burden eased off him and can instead focus more on his creativity.

Manchester United fans have every right to be excited about Cristiano Ronaldo's return and if he performs at the level expected, then the club will fancy their chances of ending their title drought.

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Prem Deshpande