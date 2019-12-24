Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at a possible start for Paul Pogba ahead of Newcastle

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared the air on Paul Pogba's fitness concerns, claiming that he is tempted to even start the midfielder at home to Newcastle United. According to the Norwegian, it's great to have such a quality footballer back, owing to his versatility and balance.

Pogba's injury woes heightened when the club confirmed last month that he'd be out for at least a month due to an ankle injury. Having been a vibrant creative influence in the Red Devils' 2-0 loss to Watford and coming off unscathed, Solskjaer is hoping to have his talisman back amid a congested Christmas period.

Hinting at a start for the Frenchman, Solskjaer in the press conference ahead of Manchester United vs. Newcastle said,

“He did really well when he came on. It’s a big, big plus and it might be that we do get him in from the start [against Newcastle] because you just want to get more and more [quality] into the team when he plays."

Heaping praise on the World Cup winner, the United manager added:

He can play anywhere. He can play as a holding midfielder, he’s a box-to-box midfielder. He can drop deep, get it, play those long passes, he can play higher up and combine like he did [at Watford].

He and Anthony [Martial] and Marcus [Rashford] started creating chances down that side so it depends on the game. That’s the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world."

Pogba would certainly help with creating chances and unlocking a deep-lying Newcastle outfit, who are expected to field as many as 10 bodies behind the ball. The game is set to take place on Boxing Day.