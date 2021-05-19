Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Manchester United's interest in Premier League star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at Manchester United's interest in Harry Kane. The manager insists they are looking to strengthen their squad and won't rule out signing a striker.

With Harry Kane looking to leave Tottenham this summer, the Red Devils have joined the race to get his services. Manchester City and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing the striker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was talking to the media after Manchester United's draw against Fulham at Old Trafford when he was asked about Harry Kane. The Red Devils' manager alluded to the fact that Kane is on their radar. He said:

"We're looking to strengthen the squad, of course. There are many, many, many things you have to consider when you put a squad together. I'm not saying that if Eddie [Cavani] stays that means someone else in a forward position won't come in. No, of course, I can't [rule out signing a new striker]. Yes, Edinson signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club and I can't say we're not signing a striker.

"Of course not because we're building, we're working towards a better squad. We're top three two years on the bounce but we are nowhere where we want to be. So, hopefully, we end up with a stronger squad when we start next season and be more consistent and challenge the ones in front of us."

Manchester United's summer transfer plans

Manchester United have a few targets in mind as they look to get stronger and more consistent next season. The Red Devils want a striker, a central defensive midfielder, a right-winger and a center-back.

Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are said to be the top targets. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for the signings to be completed this summer but getting them all could be out of range for Manchester United.

United have been eyeing Jadon Sancho for a long time, but they have not been able to agree on a deal for the winger. Chelsea are in the race for all other targets as well and it could thus prove to be a tough battle.