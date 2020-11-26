Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering changing Anthony Martial's position in the Red Devils' starting line-up after the Frenchman put in an impressive showing out wide against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

The Norwegian tactician opted to play Edinson Cavani as the central striker on Tuesday night, with Anthony Martial starting the game from the left wing.

The Red Devils subsequently looked a lot more threatening upfront and secured a 4-1 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial has been operating as a number 9 in the Manchester United starting XI in recent months, a role which does not seem to be getting the best out of him, as former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick explained to CaughtOffside.

🗣 "He showed last season he's made big strides, We want Anthony to kick on"



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Anthony Martial to rediscover his best form pic.twitter.com/WZIUlc6yHv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 24, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to change Anthony Martial's position to accommodate Edinson Cavani in the Manchester United XI

Playing Anthony Martial out wide gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the option to play Edinson Cavani up front

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now seems to be hinting that it might be better to play Anthony Martial out wide as it gives him the option to play Edinson Cavani up front. The Uruguayan is a more natural striker and gives Manchester United something they haven't had in the center-forward position for a while.

Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News:

"Edinson is a good old fashioned number nine and we haven't had that for a while and I was happy with how Anthony played off the left."

"I felt first half we saw the intent straight away , they wanted to play and they enjoyed it. It's a Champions League night at Old Trafford, you'd expect them to enjoy themselves. We scored some very nice goals, I'm pleased."

Manchester United's latest victory sees them at the top of Group H in the Champions League on nine points. The Red Devils need to secure a result against Paris Saint-Germain in the next round in order to guarantee qualification into the knockout stages of the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani together in the Man Utd attack vs Istanbul Basaksehir. https://t.co/GOjNzBkmQY pic.twitter.com/iTU5uEG2KC — Soccer Lab (@socclab) November 26, 2020

Manchester United have now made it three wins out of three in all competitions after a poor run of form that saw them lose to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir in the space of one week.

Manchester United's defense has come in for much criticism since the start of the season, but most fans would agree that something was also needed to change their attack.

The inclusion of Edinson Cavani, a proven goalscorer, and the form of Bruno Fernandes has given fans and the club hierarchy hope for a brighter future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be relying on Anthony Martial to rejuvenate his form as Manchester United look to revive their season.

Anthony Martial has had a slow start to his 2020-21 campaign but will be hoping that his latest performance gives him the confidence to rediscover his magic.