"Don't make up lies about the players or me" -Solskjaer hits back at fake report on dressing room environment at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed the media for fake reports regarding the environment in the club's dressing room and the desire and determination of his players following the team's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Reports had suggested French midfielder Paul Pogba had snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United's loss to Liverpool last weekend. The 28-year-old has since branded the report as 'fake news' and has slammed the media for spreading incorrect information.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under immense scrutiny this week but has been given time to save his job by the club's hierarchy. The Norwegian lashed out at the media prior to the Red Devils' clash with Tottenham on Saturday. In the pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said:

"I think it affects everyone around, I spoke about it last week, I think Mikel Arteta said something about what we have to deal with as managers in high profile situations and that's what we've got used to. I'm as focused as ever. I've had players come up to me. For example, I don't read social media but when Paul came up to me, angry."

"We expect to be criticized, hands up, the performance wasn't good enough, we don't expect, we cant accept when lies are made up. Paul told me what he put up on his social media. We're better than that as a group, the culture, the environment is better, we can't stand for blatant lies. They've gotta stand up and say so. All the opinions and reports, fine but don't make up lies about players or me."

Manchester United will go into their clash with Tottenham on Saturday on the back of four defeats in their last seven games in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to claim a victory against the north London club.

A number of Manchester United stars have come out in support of Solskjaer

Reports have suggested there is unrest in Manchester United's dressing room and that Solskjaer has lost the faith of a number of the club's star players. The likes of Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcus Rashford, however, have shown their support for the 48-year-old and attempted to rally the club's supporters behind the Norwegian.

Solskjaer has been given three games to save his job and attempt to turn things around at Old Trafford. Manchester United are believed to be in contact with former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and are lining up the Italian as a potential replacement for Solskjaer.

