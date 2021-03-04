Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may follow Klopp and not release players for international break

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems all set to follow Jurgen Klopp by stopping players from travelling for the international break later this month.

Following the COVID-19 containment scheme in the UK, players returning from 'red-list' countries would have to be in quarantine for 10 days. These red-list countries for the UK include Portugal, all South American countries, and parts of southern Africa. This, therefore, means a lot of Premier League clubs would be without some of their best players should they be allowed to go on international duty.

Klopp had this to say on the issue with a couple of his players being subject to this rule including Bruno Fernandes' Portugal teammate Diogo Jota.

“I think everyone agrees we cannot let the players go and play for their country and come back and quarantine for 10 days in a hotel, that is not how we can do it,” Klopp explained.

“FIFA was kind of clear that we don't have to let the players go this time, and I think all the clubs agree that with the same problems we cannot just let the boys go.

“We can’t just wait to sort the situation when they come back by placing our players in a 10-day quarantine in a hotel, it is just not possible.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not plan to let Bruno Fernandes leave

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the press after Manchester United's disappointing draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also reiterated that allowing players to go on international duty "doesn't make sense".

"We have not sat down and made a proper call on that one but it doesn't make sense if you lose your player for 10 days' isolation because we are the ones paying the players," he said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also said:

"From what I understand, that [being allowed to ban players travelling] is the rule."

"FIFA have given the rule that they don't have to be released, so it is going to be a hard call to make to let them play in red-list countries.

"I want Bruno ready for Brighton and hopefully we will be through in Europe and against Tottenham after that." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has now won a Premier League game against 22 out of the 24 teams he has faced as Man Utd manager:



W̶o̶l̶v̶e̶s̶

Arsenal

Liverpool



United have a match against the final two in January.

Players are normally expected to be released by their clubs for the international break but FIFA have now allowed clubs to decide whether to release their players or not following these new developments. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would find himself without players like Fernandes and Alex Telles at Manchester United while Liverpool would be even more impacted by the UK rule has they would be without Allison, Fabinho, Thiago, and Jota.