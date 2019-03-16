Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Manchester United's UCL draw with Barcelona

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 418 // 16 Mar 2019, 11:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What's the story?

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reacted to the Red Devils' draw against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

The English and Spanish giants have had an array of famous clashes over the years and one will freshly come to mind this season as Solskjaer returns to Camp Nou. The Norwegian famously scored the winner to beat Bayern Munich in the 1999 final of the Champions League and will look to replicate a similar kind of success but this time as the team manager.

The Red Devils will face an in-form Lionel Messi, who has the second most goals in the competition out of which 22 were scored against English clubs.

The Champions League quarter-final draw was made on Friday and also saw Juventus drawing Ajax, Liverpool drawing Porto, and Manchester City facing fellow Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur.

The heart of the matter

An excited Solskjaer has since reacted to the draw telling the official club website, "Yes, it had to be [Barcelona]! I’ve had so many texts from friends saying this year is going to be the year that we’ll get through because of my number, 20, and it being 20 years ago.

"We’re off to the Nou Camp again!"

The Norwegian also reminisced about his treble-winning season in 1999 saying, "It was the biggest night I’ve had in football. Of course, for all of us in that team, it was an unbelievable night.

"It’s a great stadium… and, of course, we met them in the group stages as well that year – 3-3 each both home and away. It’ll be a good game."

"We want these games against the biggest clubs and the biggest teams. We had the finals against them in 2009 and 2011 and the semi-final in 2008 when Scholesy [Paul Scholes] scored, and it’s those games that our supporters and this club crave. We are looking forward to this one," said the current Manchester United manager.

What's next?

The highly anticipated first-leg clash between the two will take place on April 10 at Old Trafford.

Advertisement