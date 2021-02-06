Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Cavani can impact Manchester United like Tom Brady did Glazer-owned NFL side Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that veteran striker Edinson Cavani can be the Red’s Tom Brady, who plays for Glazer-owned Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are aiming to clinch their second championship since the Glazers took over in 1995 when they square off with Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady has been influential in the Buccaneers' run and they will once again rely on the 43-year-old quarterback to lift the title.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed his delight to see the NFL outfit reach the championships finals, while stating that Manchester United and Tampa Bay keeps close contact through the Glazer family.

He also compared Brady’s influence on the Buccaneers to Edinson Cavani since his arrival at Old Trafford in October, stating the Uruguayan can be Manchester United’s Tom Brady.

The Manchester United boss said:

“I think when you operate at the top you try to widen your horizon and have a network you speak to and I’m very pleased for the Glazers and the owners that they play the Super Bowl this weekend."

“For me, the big learning from that is the Tom Brady story, what he does to keep going at such an age and to be so professional, he’s come into the club and brought them to the Super Bowl."

“It’s not him by himself of course but, we tell our young players to be at the top level it’s not just natural talent it’s dedication, hard work, focus."

“We’ve got the example of Edinson coming into our place and how much one player can influence a team,” he added. “We’ve had Eric Cantona coming into the team with that experience."

“So Tom Brady is an example for every sportsman out there that it’s still possible at the age of 42 or 43, whatever he is now. But yeah, we do keep the dialogue between ourselves.”

Edinson Cavani proving reliable for Manchester United

Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League

In October 2020, Manchester United announced the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain veteran striker Edinson Cavani on a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further one year.

While life In Manchester United started slow for Cavani, he has cemented his place as the club’s best striker.

In just 10 starting appearances and 1060 minutes of football, the veteran striker has registered six goals and two assists for Manchester United.

A highlight of his short spell so far was his second-half cameo that inspired Manchester United to overcome a two-goal deficit and grab a 3-2 win against Southampton.

Edinson Cavani is averaging a goal involvement every 94 minutes in the Premier League this season (5 goals + 2 assists).



Cavani was brought on in the second half while Manchester United were trailing Southampton 2-0, but two goals and assists from the veteran striker handed the Reds an impressive 3-2 victory.

Cavani has a goal involvement every 94 minutes in the Premier League where he has scored five goals and two assists in 15 appearances.

The former PSG man is proving to be a steal for Ole Gunner’s men, and they will need him to continue his superb performances as they challenge for the league title.