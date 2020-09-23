Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals one thing Mason Greenwood must improve to become a great 'number 9'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the performance of youngster Mason Greenwood after the England international came off the bench to score and assist a goal in the 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said that Mason Greenwood has all the abilities to become a truly great centre-forward and revealed one thing that would make him stand out.

The Norwegian said in his post-match interview:

''He [Mason Greenwood] had a fantastic season last season."

"To get his goal was important for him, and Marcus [Rashford], it is always nice for strikers to get that confidence and that feeling of scoring - to get that hunger again.

"He can play through the middle, I think as a young boy - not physically grown yet, sometimes it is nice to be facing forward instead of being the foil and being the battering ram.

''I scored most of my goals from just outside the posts as well, I wasn't in the middle.

"For him to be a number nine, though, he needs to learn how to head a ball. I keep telling him that and if he wants to do that he is welcome to come and practice with me."

Mason Greenwood had his breakthrough season last year and ended the campaign with 19 goals and five assists from 51 games in all competitions.

The 18-year-old is comfortable with shooting from a distance while he also has the technique to shoot with both feet.

This goalscoring instinct has seen many earmark him for a tactical switch from the wings to a central role in future.

His form saw him called up to the national team, although that ended disastrously after he was filmed breaking COVID-19 safety protocols and was subsequently sent home.

Mason Greenwood continues his impressive trajectory

Mason Greenwood's introduction off the bench helped change Manchester United's fortunes against Luton Town

In Manchester United's second game of the season, the team were struggling badly against a compact and resolute Luton defence but Mason Greenwood's introduction off the bench helped change that.

He combined brilliantly with Rashford to set up the second goal of the game while he also scored a brilliant solo goal late into additional time to give the Red Devils a more convincing win than they deserved.

The heading aspect of his game would, however, prove to be more difficult to become adept at. At just 5 ft 11', Greenwood is not the tallest of players, although it is pertinent to note that he is still a youngster with potential for growth.

He has become the latest player from the Carrington academy to make a mark in the first team, and fans of Manchester United would be hoping that Mason Greenwood would go on to attain the lofty heights expected of him.