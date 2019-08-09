Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options this season after a very disappointing summer transfer

Manchester United lost to Cardiff City - Premier League

With Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all ending last season with major trophies, Manchester United were the only team in the Premier League top six to not feature in any major cup final. The transfer window closed today (8 August) with the Manchester club failing to complete any deals with their midfield targets, Bruno Fernandes and Paulo Dybala, an area where they look the most cumbersome.

They are left without their number nine, as they sold the Belgian striker to Inter Milan. United's main man, Paul Pogba's future remains clouded as continued interest from Real Madrid persists. Fair to say, this might be the most anxious and frustrating time for United fans, as they fear another dismal season.

So what can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do as a manager do to steer them to a successful season?

#3 Play high pressing, high energy football

Wan-Bissaka v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

”We’ve got very quick, direct and pacy players and we tried to press, stay high, get everyone locked up. We did that so we would create more chances, win the ball up higher and try to dominate the game“- the Norwegian told MUTV after his side's 2-0 win against Perth Glory in their first friendly game of pre-season.

That's precisely the style and tempo United need to play with this season, using the pace of forwards Rashford, Martial and Chong. Not being able to break oppositions down had been the feature of United's woeful story last season due to their lethargic attack and lack of energy after losing the ball.

But United have shown, in patches, last season and in pre-season that when they do press with the likes of McTominay and Lingard, they harm the opposition. With the addition of Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, both specialists in winning the ball and playing out from the back, we could see more of that press this season.

