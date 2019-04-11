×
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's relationship with star deteriorates amidst Real Madrid talk

Prathamesh Murugesan
ANALYST
Feature
238   //    11 Apr 2019, 22:51 IST

Paul Pogba had an off day against FC Barcelona
Paul Pogba had an off day against FC Barcelona

Things are starting to derail for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian's tenure at Old Trafford was off to a flying start, but four defeats in five games have served a harsh reality check.

Last night's 1-0 loss to Barcelona has left United with a mountain to climb at the Camp Nou next week, but there were still several positives to take away from the game.

The Red Devils showed plenty of intensity and courage to press high up the pitch against the Blaugrana, and although they created plenty of chances to equalise, their finishing let them down on several occasions.

Paul Pogba was not quite his usual self, but still played his part in keeping United in the tie. However, according to Le Parisien, all is not good between Solksjaer and the 26-year-old.


Pogba has long been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and those rumours have re-surfaced in recent weeks with the appointment of Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pogba reportedly feels that the club's ambitions do not match his own, and has often proclaimed to the media of his desire to play for Madrid one day. His public comments have now allegedly driven a wedge between him and his manager.


Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Advertisement

Solskjaer previously managed Pogba at youth level, and he reportedly wants to build his United team around the World Cup winner and Marcus Rashford. He's understandably not too keen on letting the Frenchman leave in the summer.

In spite of the club's intentions to hold on to one of their biggest stars, they might find it very difficult to do so should they end up in the Europa League next season. They're still 3 points off the top 4 in the Premier League.

Besides, Real will have no shortage of funds. Florentino Perez will reportedly give Zidane free rein when it comes to transfers this summer, including a whooping £300 million budget.

United might well be better off selling Pogba for a decent fee rather than having to deal with an uncommitted player next season.

