"Ole will not win a Premier League title or Champions League" - Jamie Carragher makes damning prediction about Manchester United manager

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be able to guide Manchester United to a Premier League title or a Champions League crown because he is not "at the level of other managers."

The Norwegian has received heavy criticism in recent weeks for his inability to galvanize his Manchester United troops despite having a number of world-class players in his squad. Manchester United's 4-2 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday was their second defeat in three games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils, who were dominated by Brendan Rodgers' side, currently lack cohesion, a defined style of football, and a sense of direction. This has led to Carragher claiming that Solskjaer will not be able to deliver success at Manchester United.

"Ole will not win a league title or Champions League as Man United manager, he's not at the level of the other managers," Carragher told Sky Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to lead Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his first full season with the club. The Red Devils then ended the 2020-21 campaign as runners-up to Manchester City.

Solskjaer was, however, criticized for his inability to deliver silverware. Since taking charge midway through the 2018-19 season, the Norwegian has guided United to five cup semi-finals and the Europa League final but has fallen short every time.

Manchester United were extremely active in this summer's transfer window, signing Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 20-time champions were widely considered one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season, but have thus far flattered to deceive.

They are currently sixth in the table after eight games, five points behind leaders Chelsea.

Should Manchester United consider other options?

Manchester United's hierarchy have reportedly decided to keep their faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They believe the Norwegian will be able to turn things around at Old Trafford. However, considering their upcoming run of fixtures, United may be forced to look at other options if their poor form continues.

Manchester United will face Atalanta in the Champions League, and Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Chelsea in the Premier League over the course of the next month. This run could have a massive impact on Manchester United's season and the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reports have linked former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane with the Manchester United hotseat. Conte and Zidane have won a host of trophies, unlike Solskjaer, and could be better suited to the Manchester United job than the Norwegian.

