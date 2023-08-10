Olimpia Asuncion vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Olimpia Asuncion welcome Flamengo to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Thursday (August 10).

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, following a 1-0 home win at the Maracana last week. Bruno Henrique's 49th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Olimpia are coming off a 5-3 home win over Guarani in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Facundo Bruera and Brian Montenegro scored braces. Flamengo, meanwhile, fell to a harrowing 3-0 defeat at Cuiaba in the Brazilian Serie A. Mattheus Alexandre, Clayson and Deyverson found the back of the net.

The Libertadores defending champions will turn their focus back to the continent. They booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their runner-up finish in Group A, while Olimpia finished top of Group H.

The winner of this tie face either Argentinos Juniors or Fluminense in the quarterfinal.

Olimpia Asuncion vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo have won three of their last seven meetings with Olimpia, who have won twice.

Four of their last five meetings have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Olimpia's win last weekend snapped their six-game winless streak, where they lost five.

Flamengo's defeat against Guaini ended their 11-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning eight.

Seven of Flamengo's last eight competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Flamengo's last three games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Olimpia Asuncion vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo are one of the favourites to go all the way and defend their continental crown. The Rubro-Negro hold a slight advantage in the tie, and defensive solidity could be key to their chances of qualification.

Olimpia, for their part, have struggled over the last few weeks but got a morale-boosting win over the weekend before their continental date. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Olimpia 1-1 Flamengo

Olimpia Asuncion vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest Scoring half: Second half