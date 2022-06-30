Olimpia vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Olimpia will welcome Atletico Goianiense to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the first leg tie of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 on Thursday.

The home team finished in third place in Group G of the Copa Libertadores, missing out on qualification into the knockout stage of the competition on goal difference to Cerro Porteno. But a third-place finish was enough for them to book a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Atletico Goianiense were the table toppers in Group F of Copa Sudamericana, suffering just one loss in six group stage fixtures. They head into this fixture on a three-game unbeaten streak, playing out a 1-1 draw against Ceara on Sunday.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions and secured a 4-1 win against 12 de Octubre on Sunday.

Olimpia vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever encounter between the two sides.

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Atletico Goianiense form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Olimpia vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

Olimpia

There are no reported absentees for El Decano as the yellow card suspensions for Richard Ortiz and Mateo Gamarra do not get transferred from Libertadores to Sudamericana. Walter González picked up an injury in the last league game but has recovered since.

With a fully fit squad at his disposal, Julio César Cáceres shall be able to name the strongest possible starting XI in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense

Dudu and Wanderson missed the previous league game for Dragão with injuries and face late fitness tests for their inclusion in the first leg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dudu, Wanderson

Suspended: None

Olimpia vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XIs

Olimpia (4-4-2): Gastón Olveira (GK); Sergio Otálvaro, Luis Zárate, Saúl Salcedo, Mateo Gamarra; Alejandro Silva, Hugo Quintana, Richard Ortiz, Fernando Cardozo; Derlis González, Guillermo Paiva

Atletico Goianiense (4-3-3): Ronaldo (GK); Hayner, Edson, Ramon, Jefferson; Edson Fernando, Marlon Freitas, Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Luiz Fernando, Airton

Olimpia vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Olimpia have scored 16 goals in their last five games and the odds of them finding the back of the net in this match look good. They have conceded just four in that period but a clean sheet looks unlikely.

The Brazilian side, on the other hand, have scored eight and conceded four in the same period. They are winless in their last two games and might fall short of securing a win here.

Prediction: Olimpia 2-1 Atletico Goianiense

