Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2023

Olimpia will entertain Atletico Nacional at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in their group-stage Copa Libertadores match on Thursday.

Both teams have booked their spots in the knockout stage. The hosts are in second place in the Group H table with eight points, trailing the visitors by two points. Third-placed Melgar have four points, with just one game left to play in the group stage.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far, with the hosts recording a couple of wins and three victories for the visitors. The hosts recorded a 2-0 away win over Patronato in their previous outing while the visitors overcame Melgar 1-0. Jhon Solis was sent off in that win and will be suspended for the match.

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths nine times in the Libertadores thus far, with their first meeting coming in 1989. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the Colombia-based visitors with four wins. The visitors have just one win to their name and four games have ended in draws.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw last month.

The hosts have won three of their four meetings against the visitors at Thursday's venue.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, with all games producing under 2.5 goals. They have kept clean sheets in their last two away games.

Olimpia have just a couple of wins to their name in all competitions since April. They have not fared much better at home, as they have just one win in their last six home outings.

Atletico have won their two away games in the competition thus far.

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional Prediction

Both teams are set to qualify for the knockout rounds, so they might take a breather in this match. The hosts have seen a drop in form recently but have suffered just one defeat in nine meetings against the visitors and are undefeated at home.

The visitors have won three of their four games in the Libertadores. They head into the game on a five-game unbeaten run, scoring one goal apiece in these games. Though they have the upper hand in terms of form, considering Olimpia's home advantage, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Olimpia 1-1 Atletico Nacional

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Dorlan Pabón to score or assist any time - Yes

