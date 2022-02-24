Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Olimpia Asunsion will welcome Atletico Nacional to the Estadio Manuel Ferreira in the third stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores qualifiers on Friday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Peruvian side Cesar Vallejo. A 1-0 away victory was followed by a 2-0 triumph on home turf.

Colombian giants Atletico Nacional have received a bye to this stage. They come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win over Union Magdelena in the Colombian Primera A. Ruyery Blanco scored the match winner in the 37th minute.

Asuncion followed up their continental exertions with a 2-2 draw against city rivals Libertad on Sunday. Guillermo Paiva stepped off the bench to score an equalizer after his side lost their first-half lead.

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a positive result will be crucial to their chances of remaining in the competition.

The first leg of the tie is slated for Friday in Paraguay, with the return leg taking place a week later in Colombia.

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Atletico Nacional form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional Team News

Olympia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Atletico Nacional

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for Nacional.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional Predicted XI

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfredo Aguilar (GK); Ivan Torres, Saul Salcedo, Luis Zarate, Sergio Otalvaro; Fernando Cardozo, Hugo Quintana, Marcos Gomez, Alejandro Silva; Jorge Recalde, Derlis Gonzalez

Atletico Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier (GK); Danovis Banguero, Emanuel Olivera, Cristian Devenish, Yerson Candelo; Nelson Palacio, Alexander Mejia; Andres Andrade, Jarlan Barrera, Daniel Mantilla; Ruyery Blanco

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched across the board and there is little to choose from between them. Home advantage gives Olimpia a slight edge, although Nacional are more than capable of leaving Asunsion with a positive result.

Both teams like to play on the front foot and are likely to create plenty of goalscoring chances. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Olimpia 2-2 Atletico Nacional

Edited by Peter P