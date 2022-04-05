Olimpia vs Cerro Porteno prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

City rivalries will be renewed on Tuesday, as Olimpia Asuncion and Cerro Porteno square off for three points in the Copa Libertadores.

The hosts secured their spot in the group stage of the competition with a 4-1 penalty shootout victory over Fluminense in the qualifiers last month. The two sides could not be separated in a 3-3 draw across both legs which prompted the lottery of penalties.

They come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Resistencia in the Paraguayan Primera Division on Saturday. Ronaldo Martinez and Jesus Araujo scored first-half goals to render Guillermo Paiva's second-half strike a mere consolation.

Cerro Porteno claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over 12 De Octubre in league action. Antonio Galeano and Fernando Romero scored second-half goals to guide their side to the win.

Olimpia vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 411 occasions in the past and Cerro Porteno have been slightly superior with 144 wins to their name. Olimpia were victorious on 140 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals from Alejandro Silva and Derlis Gonzalez helped Olimpia secure a 2-0 away win in league action.

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Cerro Porteno form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Olimpia vs Cerro Porteno Team News

Olimpia

Saul Salcedo lasted just nine minutes in the victory over Sol de America, while Luis Caceres was also a first-half substitute in the game due to injury. There are no suspension concerns for El Decano.

Injuries: Saul Salcedo, Luis Cacares

Suspension: None

Cerro Porteno

Mateus Goncalves is still suspended after failing a doping test. There are no known injury concerns for El Ciclón.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Mateus Goncalves

Olimpia vs Cerro Porteno Predicted XI

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfredo Aguilar (GK); Ivan Torres, Cesar Sosa, Luis Zarate, Sergio Otalvaro; Fernando Cardozo, Hugo Quintana, Edgardo Orsuza, Alejandro Silva; Jorge Recalde, Derlis Gonzalez

Cerro Porteno Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean (GK); Leonardo Rivas, Juan Martinez, Alexis Duarte, Alberto Espinola; Antonio Galeano, Angel Cardozo, Rafael Carrascal, Alan Benitez; Alfio Oviedo, Sergio Diaz

Olimpia vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

The Asuncion derby is by far the biggest game in Paraguayan football and both sides will give their all to secure city bragging rights. Both sides are in almost identical form and are likely to cancel each other out.

A high-octane and high-intensity game can be expected and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Olimpia 1-1 Cerro Porteno

