Olimpia vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2020-21

Club America resume their quest for a first CONCACAF Champions League title in five years when they face CD Olimpia on Wednesday.

The match will be the first leg of the last 16 and will take place at the Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino.

The record seven-time champions haven't lifted the silverware since their 2016 triumph, but their strong run in the league holds them in good stead.

The Eagles are currently on a six-game winning run in Liga MX and trail leaders Cruz Azul by just two points.

The Mexico City side have rebuilt spectacularly following a disappointing 2020. That season saw them finish third in the Apertura and get knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Olimpia have also been in a similarly rich vein of form of late, winning six of their last eight top-flight matches and going unbeaten in the last seven.

The Lions, just like their Mexican counterparts, made it to last year's Champions League semi-finals, losing 3-0 to Tigres UNAL at that stage. They will be hoping to go one better this season.

Olimpia vs Club America Head-To-Head

There have been four previous meetings between the sides. The last of those came in 1990 when Club America ousted Olimpia from the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Olimpia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Olimpia vs Club America Team News

Olimpia

The home side boast a clean bill of health going into the match with manager Pedro Troglio having a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hoy conmemoramos el #DíaInternacionaldelDeporte para el Desarrollo y la Paz.



Recordamos que el deporte traspasa fronteras, inspira, impulsa el trabajo en equipo, la igualdad e inclusión. #SOMOSAMÉRICA 🟡🔵🦅 pic.twitter.com/Alq9BDoyOk — Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 6, 2021

Club America

Top-scorer Henry Martin will be a big miss for the Mexican side, even though head coach Santiago Solari has plenty of other creators to call upon.

Advertisement

Nicolas Castillo has not been registered with the side as the striker continues his recovery from a dangerous blood clot diagnosed in January.

Injured: Henry Martin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Olimpia vs Club America Predicted XI

Olimpia (4-4-2): Harold Fonseca; Elvin Oliva, Johnny Leverón, Jhonatan Paz, Maylor Núñez; Deybi Flores, Germán Mejía, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto; Jerry Bengtson, Eddie Hernández.

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino; Alvaro Fidalgo, Giovani dos Santos, Mauro Lainez; Roger Martinez.

Olimpia vs Club America Prediction

Both sides enter the contest in good form, so it's going to be an intense battle.

Club America may seem like the obvious favorites given their record in the competition, but their Honduran counterparts could force a share of the spoils.

It could all boil down to their showdown in the second leg, with this first leg likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Olimpia 2-2 Club America