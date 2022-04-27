Olimpia vs Colón prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Olimpia and Colon will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Caballero JLM in the Paraguayan Primera Division over the weekend despite being two goals down at halftime. Derlis Gonzalez stepped off the bench to help his side complete a remarkable turnaround in the 85th minute.

Colon shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Estudiantes in the Argentine league. They went into the break with a 2-1 lead but Bautista Kociubinski scored the equalizing goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

Olimpia Asuncion will be looking to rejuvenate their continental campaign, as they currently sit at the bottom of Group G on one point. Colon sit in third spot on three points.

Olimpia vs Colón Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Colon have shown a high propensity for draws in recent weeks and are winless in five matches, drawing four.

Olimpia Asuncion are on a three-game unbeaten run, winning their last two matches on the bounce.

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Colon form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-D

Olimpia vs Colón Team News

Olimpia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Colon

Miguel Rodriguez, Cristian Vega and Juan Sánchez Miño are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Miguel Rodriguez, Cristian Vega and Juan Sánchez Miño

Suspension: None

Olimpia vs Colón Predicted XI

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gaston Olveira (GK); Matteo Gamarra, Antolin Alcaraz, Luis Zarate, Victor Salazar; Fernando Cardozo, Hugo Quintana, Marcos Gomez, Alejandro Silva; Jorge Recalde, Walter Gonzalez

Colon (3-5-2): Leonardo Burian (GK); Joaquin Novillo, Paolo Goltz, Gian Nardelli; Federico Lertora, Andrew Teuten, Christian Bernardi, Rodrigo Aliendro, Eric Meza; Lucas Beltran, Facundo Farias

Olimpia vs Colón Prediction

Colon have a slight edge in the group, but that could be wiped out if they fail to step up to the plate in Asuncion. The hosts have been the more consistent side in recent weeks and enter the game as slight favorites.

Games involving Colon tend to be high-scoring affairs and we are backing that trend to continue in a narrow win for Olimpia.

Prediction: Olimpia 2-1 Colon

