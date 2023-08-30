Olimpia vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Olimpia and Fluminense go head-to-head at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Thursday (August 30).

After a 2-0 first-leg loss at Fluminense, the hosts returned to winning ways on Sunday, edging out Sportivo Luqueno 1-0 in the Paraguayan Primera Division.

Before that, Francisco Arce’s men saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end with a loss against Fluminense in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final clash.

Olimpia now return home where they're on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss against Nacional on July 23.

Fluminense, meanwhile, dropped out of the top four in the Brasileiro Serie A following a 2-2 draw with Athletico Paranaense on Sunday. Fernando Diniz’s men were previously on a run of two consecutive wins, edging out America Mineiro and Olimpia, both at home.

Olimpia vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both teams winning twice apiece in five meetings.

Fluminense have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions, winning five.

The visitors are winless in 11 away games, losing eight since winning 2-0 at Cruzeiro in May.

Olimpia are unbeaten in five of their last six games across competitions, winning four times since July.

Olimpia vs Fluminense Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, expect an end-to-end affair. Having claimed a first-leg win, Fluminense hold the upper hand and should hold on for a draw to win the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Olimpia 1-1 Fluminense

Olimpia vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Fluminense’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in their last five meetings.)