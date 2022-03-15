Olimpia vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Olimpia welcome Fluminense to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores third round on Wednesday.

The first leg in Brazil ended in a 3-1 win for the then-hosts, so Fluminense will be looking forward to bagging a crucial away goal here. They are undefeated across all competitions since January and are strong favorites to progress.

The hosts, who were eliminated from the quarter-finals last season by eventual finalists Flamengo, are undefeated in their five league games. They secured a 2-0 win at Cerro Porteno on Sunday.

Olimpia vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns three times so far, with all of the meetings coming in the Copa Libertadores. The two sides have been perfectly matched in these fixtures with one win apiece and one game ending in a draw.

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Olimpia vs Fluminense Team News

Olimpia

Víctor Salazar and Iván Torres are the two confirmed absentees for the home side. They picked up their third yellow card of the campaign in the first leg and are suspended for this game. Guillermo Paiva will return from a one-game suspension of his own.

Alfredo Aguilar was not in the squad for the first leg with health problems but has shrugged off the problem and is available for the game here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Víctor Salazar, Iván Torres

Fluminense

Fred has recovered well from a thigh injury but the game comes too soon for him. Luiz Henrique suffered an ankle injury in the first leg following a foul and his involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injuries: Fred

Doubtful: Luiz Henrique

Suspension: None

Olimpia vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gaston Olveira (GK); Luis Fernando Cáceres Maciel, Saul Salcedo, Luis Zarate, Sergio Otalvaro; Fernando Cardozo, Hugo Quintana, Richard Ortiz, Alejandro Silva; Jorge Recalde, Derlis Gonzalez

Fluminense Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Fabio (GK); Felipe Melo, David Braz, Nino; Cristiano, Lucas Calegari, Yago, Andre; Willian, Paulo Henrique Ganso; Germán Cano

Olimpia vs Fluminense Prediction

Fluminense have been dominant in the Carioca Serie A this season and have conceded just two goals in 11 league games. They displayed great resolve to score twice after Olimpia had equalized in the first half and should be able to eke out a narrow win here as well.

Prediction: Olimpia 1-2 Fluminense

Edited by Peter P