Olimpia vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Olimpia will entertain Inter Miami at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in a friendly match on Sunday. The MLS side are putting their house in order ahead of the new season while the hosts are out to maintain their momentum in the Clausura.

Olimpia vs Inter Miami Preview

Olimpia are set to play their first friendly match in the new season. They have been impressive in the Clausura – the second tournament of the Honduran top flight. They have won four of their five matches so far, which leaves them atop of the standings with 12 points – ahead of second-placed Motagua (on eight points).

Los Leones and Inter Miami are yet to meet in any competition. The Honduran side were selected for this friendly due to their impressive record in the top flight. They won the Apertura and Clausura back to back in 2022-23 and 2023-24. They won the Apertura last season (2024-25) but lost the final series to Motagua.

Inter Miami have lined up five friendly matches as they prepare for the new MLS season and the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They have played three, winning all, with two now left to honor. After the Olimpia clash, Inter Miami will take on fellow MLS side Orlando City in Tampa, Florida, on February 15.

The Herons will hope to replicate their success in the 2024 MLSs season, with improvement needed in the MLS Cup. They won the regular season but failed to clinch the ultimate prize.

The Javier Mascherano-led side did little business in the transfer market, enrolling a handful of players. Influential center-back Ian Fray will miss this match due to injury.

Olimpia vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olimpia have suffered only two defeats in their last 21 matches in all competitions.

Olimpia have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Olimpia have scored 10 goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

Inter Miami have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Olimpia have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Inter Miami have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Olimpia – W-W-L-W-W, Inter Miami – W-W-W-L-W.

Olimpia vs Inter Miami Prediction

Olimpia are in good shape and are expected to enjoy cheers from local supporters, but will that be enough to get the better of the visitors?

Inter Miami are eying a flawless run in their friendly series. They boast three wins already. The star-studded side may not feature all its eye-catching stars.

Inter Miami are the favorites based on individuality.

Prediction: Olimpia 1-2 Inter Miami

Olimpia vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Olimpia to score - Yes

