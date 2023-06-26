Olimpia vs Melgar Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

Olimpia will host Melgar at the Tigo Manuel Ferreira on Tuesday in the final round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in their domestic assignments but have performed well on the continental stage and are looking forward to the knockout stages.

They beat Atletico Nacional in their last group game, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Paraguay international Mateo Gamarra.

Olimpia sit atop Group H with 11 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Melgar, meanwhile, have struggled to impress in the Copa Libertadores this season and are effectively out of the competition. However, they picked up their first win of the competition earlier this month with a 5-0 thrashing of Argentine second-tier side Patronato.

The visitors sit third in the group table with just four points from an obtainable 15. They can no longer advance in the competition but will secure a Copa Sudamericana spot with a win on Tuesday while a draw will be enough provided Patronato fail to win elsewhere.

Olimpia vs Melgar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Olimpia and Melgar.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture back in April which ended 1-1.

The hosts have the best offensive record in Group H so far with a goal tally of nine.

The visitors have conceded nine goals in the Copa Libertadores so far, the second-highest in Group H.

Olimpia have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last eight games across all competitions.

Melgar have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight games across all competitions.

Olimpia vs Melgar Prediction

Olimpia are on a three-game winning streak and have now won four of their last five games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will be looking forward to Tuesday's game.

Melgar have also won their last three games and are undefeated in their last five. They have, however, won one away game all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Olimpia 2-1 Melgar

Olimpia vs Melgar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olimpia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)

