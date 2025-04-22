Olimpia vs Penarol Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Olimpia Asuncion and Penarol will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores group stage clash on Wednesday (April 23rd). The game will be played at Estadio Defensores del Chaco.
The hosts will be looking to build on the 3-1 home victory they registered over Sportivo Luqueno in the Paraguayan Copa de Primera over the weekend. Alan Morinigo and Ivan Leguizamon scored on either side of Rodrigo Caceres to give them a 3-1 lead at the break. Leguizamon completed his brace just before the hour mark to secure the win.
Penarol, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback away win over Wanderers in the Uruguayan Liga AUF Uruguaya. They went behind to Bruno Veglio's 19th-minute strike but Maximiliano Silvera drew the game level just past the half-hour mark. The visitors' job was made more difficult when Jaime Stabile was sent off seven minutes into the second half but they persevered, with Hector Villalba stepping off the bench to score the match-winner.
The Yellow-blacks will shift attention to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 home win over San Antonio Bulo Bulo. Olimpia suffered a harrowing 4-0 loss at home to Velez Sarsfield.
The loss left them at the foot of Group H on zero points after two games. Penarol are second on three points.
Olimpia vs Penarol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Olimpia have two wins from three head-to-head games while Penarol were victorious once.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2022 when Olimpia claimed a 1-0 home win in the Libertadores.
- All three head-to-head games were decided by a one-goal margin.
- Four of Olimpia's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Penarol are currently on a four-game winning streak.
Olimpia vs Penarol Prediction
Olimpia have made a poor start to their Libertadores campaign, having lost both games so far. A third loss would leave them in danger of an early elimination.
Penarol are the in-form side and will be full of confidence due to their run of victories. However, playing away from home means they come into the clash as pre-game outsiders.
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Olimpia 1-1 Penarol
Olimpia vs Penarol Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals