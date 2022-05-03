Olimpia vs Penarol prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

The 2022 Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see Olimpia host Penarol at the Manuel Ferreira on Thursday.

Olimpia have struggled to get going in the continental showpiece this season. They played out a goalless draw against Cerro Porteno in their opening game early last month before losing 2-1 to their midweek opponents in the reverse fixture. They faced Colon de Santa Fe in their last game, playing out another goalless draw.

The home side sit at the bottom of the group with just two points and will now be looking to pick up their first win later this week.

Penarol have not fared much better than their hosts in the Copa Libertadores so far. Their only victory came in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture, as their other two games ended in defeat, 2-1 to Colon de Santa Fe and 1-0 to Cerro Porteno.

The Uruguayan outfit sit a place and a point above their midweek opponents in the Group G standings. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play in midweek.

Olimpia vs Penarol Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two sides. Both sides have won one game each and will be targeting a win in the tiebreaker later this week.

Penarol picked up a 2-1 victory in their last meeting, taking a two-goal lead early in the second half before their opponents scored a late consolation strike.

Olimpia Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Penarol Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Olimpia vs Penarol Team News

Olimpia

Luis Caceres remains the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injured: Luis Caceres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Penarol

Walter Gargano was fit enough to come off the bench last time out and should return to the starting XI this week. Valentín Rodríguez, Thiago Cardozo and Juan Ramos are all injured and are not expected to feature for the visitors.

Injured: Valentín Rodríguez, Thiago Cardozo, Juan Ramos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olimpia vs Penarol Predicted XI

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gaston Olveira (GK); Matteo Gamarra, Saul Salcedo, Luis Zarate, Sergio Otalvaro; Fernando Cardozo, Hugo Quintana, Richard Ortiz, Alejandro Silva; Jorge Recalde, Guillermo Paiva

Penarol Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kevin Dawson (GK); Edgar Elizalde, Hernan Menosse, Ramon Arias, Matias Aguirregaray; Federico Carrizo, Damian Musto, Pablo Ceppelini, Walter Gargano, Ignacio Laquintana; Agustin Alvarez

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Olimpia vs Penarol Prediction

Olimpia are on a five-game unbeaten run and have kept four clean sheets in that run. They will feel they deserved more from the 2-1 defeat in the reverse meeting and will be looking to enact revenge on Thursday.

Penarol have won just one of their last three games, scoring just one goal in that run. They have lost two of their Copa Libertadores outings away from home and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Olimpia 1-0 Penarol

Edited by Peter P