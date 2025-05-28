Olimpia vs San Antonio Bulo-Bulo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025

Olimpia and San Antonio Bulo-Bulo go head-to-head at the Estadio Manuel Ferreira in the Copa Libertadores Group H finale on Thursday. Joaquín Monasterio’s side have failed to win an away game since the turn of the year and will be looking to end this poor run.

Olimpia were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game as they needed a 95th-minute strike from Ivan Leguizamon to salvage a 1-1 draw against Nacional Asuncion in their Paraguayan top-flight clash last Sunday.

With that result, Fabian Bustos’ men have failed to taste victory in six straight matches across all competitions, losing twice and picking up four draws — having gone unbeaten in the seven games preceding this run (3W 4D).

Olimpia now turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they are one of four sides yet to taste victory, having picked up two draws and lost three so far.

On the other hand, San Antonio Bulo-Bulo suffered a heavy 5-2 loss against Always Ready in their Bolivian Division Profesional match last weekend.

Monasterio’s men have failed to win their last five games across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing four, including successive defeats against Penarol and Velez Sarsfield in the Copa Libertadores.

While San Antonio’s hopes of reaching the Libertadores knockout stages have come to an end, they have dropped into the Copa Sudamericana as they sit third in Group H with six points, four points above rock-bottom Olimpia.

Olimpia vs San Antonio Bulo-Bulo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two teams, with San Antonio Bulo-Bulo scraping a 3-2 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

San Antonio have lost all but one of their last four Copa Libertadores matches, with a 2-1 victory over Velez on April 23 being the exception.

Olimpia have failed to win six of their last seven home games across all competitions, losing three and claiming three draws since the third week of March.

San Antonio are on a run of 10 back-to-back away matches without a win, losing eight and picking up two draws since December's 2-0 victory at Universitario de Vinto.

Olimpia vs San Antonio Bulo-Bulo Prediction

With both their fates already known, Olimpia and San Antonio will be looking to bow out of the Libertadores with their heads held high.

While Olimpia have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign, they boast a superior squad on paper and we fancy them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Olimpia 2-1 San Antonio Bulo-Bulo

Olimpia vs San Antonio Bulo-Bulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olimpia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in San Antonio’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the visitors’ most recent 10 outings)

