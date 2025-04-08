Olimpia vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Olimpia will invite Velez Sarsfield to Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Neither team played in the main event last season. The hosts made it to the quarterfinals in 2023, while Velez last played in the competition in 2022 and were eliminated from the semifinals.

The hosts played in their campaign opener and suffered a narrow 3-2 away loss. Second-half goals from Hugo Adrián Benítez Sánchez and Richard Ortiz helped them level the score, but Julio Herrera scored a stoppage-time penalty for Bulo Bulo.

The visitors hosted Peñarol last week and registered a comeback 2-1 win. After a goalless first half, Peñarol took the lead in the 48th minute. Maher Mauricio Carrizo equalized in the 80th minute, and Álvaro Montoro bagged the match-winner in stoppage time.

Olimpia vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off six times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. Velez have two wins, and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

They last met in the Copa Mercosur quarterfinals in 1998, and the hosts won that two-legged meeting 6-4 on aggregate.

The hosts are winless in their last five games in all competitions, suffering four losses.

Velez Sarfield have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, with three wins and three losses.

Olimpia have lost four of their last five games in the Libertadores, conceding 10 goals.

The visitors have a decent record in the Libertadores, suffering two losses in their last 10 games while recording six wins.

Velez have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven away games in the Libertadores.

Olimpia vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

Rey de Copas have endured a poor run of form, losing four of their last five games. Notably, they have a good recent home record, winning four of the last five games while scoring 11 goals. They have lost just one of their last 20 home games in the Libertadores against Argentine teams and will look to build on that form.

El Fortín have a poor record in their travels, winning just one of their last seven away games. Notably, they have failed to score in five games in that period. They have lost just one of their last five away games in the Libertadores, playing out two draws.

They will play for the first time in the 21st century and will look to leave a good account of themselves. While there is not much to separate the two teams at the moment, Rey de Copas have a good home record against Argentine teams and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Olimpia 2-1 Velez Sarsfield

Olimpia vs Velez Sarsfield Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olimpia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

