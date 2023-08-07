Olimpija vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

Olimpija entertain Galatasaray at the Stozice Sports Park in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday (August 8).

The hosts kickstarted their qualifying campaign in the first round, beating Valmiera 4-2 on aggregate. Olimija overcame Ludogorets in the second round with a 3-2 aggregate win, including a 2-1 win at home in the second leg last week.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, also recorded a 3-2 win over Zalgiris in the second round. After the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, Dries Mertens' 31st-minute strike helped them to a 1-0 home win last week.

Olimpija have never qualified for the group stage of a European competition and are in the third round in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time. Galatasaray, meanwhile, last played in the Champions League in the 2019-20 campaign.

Olimpija vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Olimpija are winless in two meetings against Turkish opponents, while Galatasaray will meet a Slovenian team for the first time in a competitive game.

Olimija have suffered one defeat in nine games across competitions, including friendlies.

The hosts are unbeaten in four home games in European qualifiers, scoring twice in each of their last three games.

Olimpija have won seven straight games at home.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in seven away games in European competitions, winning twice. They have suffered one defeat in 14 European games, including qualifiers.

Olimpija vs Galatasaray Prediction

Olimija are in good form, especially at home. They have suffered one defeat in their last eight European games.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two competitive games this season. They're winless in three away games and drew 2-2 in their away leg in the second qualifying round. They have failed to score in three of their last five away games in European competitions.

Considering the home advantage for Olimpija and their current form, expect them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Olimpija 2-1 Galatasaray

Olimpija vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olimpija to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Timi Max Elsnik to score or assist any time - Yes