Olivier Giroud reveals how he will celebrate if France win Euro 2020

France striker Olivier Giroud has joked that if his side win Euro 2020, he will celebrate by going go-karting with teammate Karim Benzema. The two strikers are set to play together for their national team after burying the hatchet.

An unhappy Karim Benzema took a shot at Olivier Giroud last year, claiming that while the Real Madrid star was F1, the Chelsea striker was like a go-kart.

Olivier Giroud on Karim Benzema: “If we win the Euros, we will celebrate with a go-kart race.” 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zbcXp9rmPh — AiScore (@aiscoreofficial) June 4, 2021

Speaking with Le Figaro this week, Olivier Giroud confirmed that there was no bad blood between the strikers.

"There is no reason to hit it with Karim [Benzema]. The statements he made about me made me smile and laugh more than anything else. I put myself in his shoes. It's not easy to come back. You have to know how to forgive and not hold a grudge. We will both go celebrate [winning Euro 2020] on a karting circuit. That will make a great photo!"

Karim Benzema named in France squad for Euro 2020

Didier Deschamps & his staff have decided that Olivier Giroud & Karim Benzema will sit at the same table for meals together throughout the Euros when the squad is at Clairefontaine alongside Griezmann, Dubois, Varane, L.Hernandez, Pavard & Lloris, according to L’Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 1, 2021

Olivier Giroud had responded to Karim Benzema last year, saying the comments had made him laugh and that he had "no hard feelings" towards the Real Madrid striker.

"I've always been criticised a bit because of Karim Benzema's absence, that supposed rivalry, made up by some people. The story about F1 and the go-kart? The story made me laugh. I've got no hard feelings towards him."

"On Benzema's exclusion from the national team, I've nothing to say or any knowledge of it. Maybe my career would have been better had I played together with Karim Benzema. We'll never know."

Both Benzema and Giroud have been included in Didier Deschamps' squad for Euro 2020 this summer. The French national team are one of the favorites to go all the way and lift the trophy and Deschamps will hope that the two strikers have well and truly laid their past to rest.

