Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Olympiacos will invite AEK Athens to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the Super League Greece on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the standings in the ongoing Championship phase and have a 10-point lead over AEK.

Thrylos have lost their two games this month. They lost 2-0 away to AEK in the second leg of the Greek Cup semifinals earlier this month, though they progressed to the next round 6-2 on aggregate. They played PAOK in the Super League last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last six games in all competitions. They lost 3-1 away to Panathinaikos last week, their fourth defeat in six games. Harold Moukoudi had equalized in the 47th minute, but Filip Đuričić and Alexander Jeremejeff scored late to restore Panathinaikos' lead.

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 219 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 101 wins. Athens have 67 wins, and 51 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have outscored AEK 50-47 in the league thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (20).

They have met four times this season, and Thrylos lead 3-1 in wins.

AEK Athens are winless in their last three away games, failing to score in two.

Olympiacos have an unbeaten home record in all competitions this season and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the hosts and two for AEK.

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction

Thrylos have lost their two games this month, though both defeats were registered in away games. They have won their last five home games, scoring 15 goals while keeping two clean sheets. They are on a three-game winning streak at home against Athens, scoring 12 goals, and are strong favorites.

The Double-Headed Eagle have won just one of their last six games, with that win registered against the hosts in the Greek Cup earlier this month. Notably, they have failed to score in three games during that period. They are winless in their last four league games and have conceded three goals apiece in the last two games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the unbeaten home record for Thrylos this season, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 AEK Athens

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

