Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2025

Olympiacos play host to AEK Athens at the Karaiskakis Stadium in the first leg of the Greek Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. Both sides met at this stage of the competition back in 2023, with Matias Almeyda’s men claiming a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Ad

Olympiacos continued their quest for the 2024-25 Super League title as they secured a 2-1 victory over PAOK at the Karaiskakis Stadium last Sunday.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side have now gone 24 back-to-back games without defeat across all competitions — claiming 16 wins and eight draws — a run which has seen them rise into a two-point lead at the top of the Super League table.

Olympiacos now turn their focus to the Greek Cup, where they kicked off their quest for a record-extending 29th title with a 2-1 aggregate win over Kallithea before edging out Panathinaikos by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals.

Ad

Trending

AEK Athens, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw with PAOK in the second leg of their quarter-final clash on January 9 to complete a 2-1 aggregate win in the tie.

Before that, Almeyda’s men scraped through the round of 16 as they picked up a 2-1 victory against Aris Thessaloniki over two legs. AEK Athens head into Wednesday's clash off the back of a 3-0 victory over Asteras Aktor in the league, where they have won their last five games and sit second in the standings.

Ad

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 39 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides, Olympiacos boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

AEK Athens have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their 18 home games across all competitions this season, claiming 11 wins and seven draws so far.

AEK have lost just one of their most recent eight away matches in all competitions while picking up five wins and two draws since the start of December.

Ad

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction

Olympiacos and AEK Athens head into the midweek clash in fine form and we anticipate a thrilling matchup at the Karaiskakis Stadium as they both look to place one foot in the final.

While AEK have won their last five games, Mendilibar’s men have made their home turf a fortress this season and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Ad

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 AEK Athens

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of their last 10 clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback