Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Olympiacos will entertain local rivals AEK Athens at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the Super League Greece on Sunday.

The hosts are in fourth place in the league standings with 32 points to their name. They saw their unbeaten run in the league end earlier this week as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Lamia in their first match of 2024.

The visitors capitalized on the hosts' loss and moved to third place in the league table with a 3-0 win over Volos in their first league match of 2024. Levi García bagged a brace while Nordin Amrabat added the third goal of the match in the 73rd minute.

The visitors trail league leaders PAOK by just three points, so a win in this match will help them keep the pressure on. On the other hand, a win in this match will help the hosts regain third place in the league table.

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Athens-based clubs have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 212 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment, with 97 wins to their name. The visitors have 64 wins in this fixture and 51 games have ended in stalemates.

They met in the reverse fixture in September, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 league games, recording seven wins.

Olympiacos have registered just one win in their last four league outings. They have failed to score twice in that period while keeping two clean sheets.

AEK Athens have just one win in their last 10 away meetings against the hosts, suffering seven defeats.

Both teams have conceded 13 goals in 16 league games this term, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 34-30 in these games.

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction

Thrylos are winless in their last two league games while also failing to find the back of the net in these outings. They suffered their first loss in the league since November in their previous outing and will look to bounce back to goalscoring and winning ways.

They have a strong home record against their local rivals, losing just once since 2018. They have kept six clean sheets in their last 10 home meetings against AEK and will look to build on that form here. Top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi has been called up for the 2023 AFCON by the Morocco national team.

The Double-Headed Eagles are unbeaten in their last 10 league outings, keeping seven clean sheets in that period. They are unbeaten in their last five away games, though three games have ended in draws.

The last two meetings between the two rivals have ended in draws and, considering their current form, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-2 AEK Athens

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Levi García to score or assist any time - Yes