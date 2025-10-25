Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Olympiacos and AEK Athens bring round eight of the Greek Super League to an end when they square off at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men have won each of their last four home games against AEK since a 2-1 loss in January 2024 and will be out to extend this impressive run.

Olympiacos were on the receiving end of a humiliating 7-1 defeat at the hands of La Liga giants Barcelona when the two sides squared off in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday.

The loss against Barcelona leaves Mendilibar’s side with just one point from their first three Champions League games, but they will look to bounce back in the Super League, where they have enjoyed a solid start to the season, claiming five wins and one draw from their seven matches so far.

Olympiacos’ only league defeat came on October 5, when they were beaten 2-1 by PAOK after giving up their lead in the second half at the Toumba Stadium.

Meanwhile, AEK Athens picked up their first win of the UEFA Conference League in style as they hammered Scottish outfit Aberdeen 6-0 at OPAP Arena on Thursday.

Before that, Marko Nikolic’s men suffered their first defeat of the Super League campaign last Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 by PAOK on home turf.

AEK have picked up five wins and one draw from their seven league matches so far to collect 16 points and sit third in the table, level on points with this weekend’s hosts in second place.

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 43 of the previous 77 meetings between the two teams.

AEK Athens have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their 16 competitive home games in 2025, picking up 13 wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

AEK have lost just one of their eight away matches in all competitions this season, while claiming three wins and four draws so far.

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction

Olympiacos and AEK Athens have enjoyed a solid start to the new Super League campaign and could both climb top of the league standings with a win this weekend.

Having won each of their last four games against AEK at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, we are backing Mendilibar’s men to make the most of their home advantage once again and bounce back from their poor display against Barcelona.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 AEK Athens

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: First to score - Olympiacos (Mendilibar’s men have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against AEK)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in the last six meetings between the two teams)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More