Olympiacos vs AEK Athens prediction, preview, team news and more | Greek Super League 2023-24

The Greek Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Olympiacos and AEK Athens square off in a pivotal end-of-the-season championship clash on Wednesday. While the hosts hold a one-point lead at the top of the table, Matias Almeyda’s men currently sit one point adrift of the European qualification places, making for a thrilling showdown at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Olympiacos suffered a slight setback in their Super League title charge as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against PAOK at the Stadio Toumbas last Sunday.

Before that, Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men were on a nine-match unbeaten run — claiming six wins and three draws — a run which has seen them reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

With 75 points from 34 matches, Olympiacos currently sit at the top of the Super League table, one point above second-placed PAOK with just three games left.

Like the hosts, AEK Athens were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of PAOK.

Almeyda’s men had won their previous three matches, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

AEK Athens have picked up 70 points from their 34 Super League matches to sit fourth in the league table, one point behind third-placed Panathinaikos in the final Conference League qualification spot.

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Head-To-Head

With 37 wins from the last 70 meetings between the sides, Olympiacos boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. AEK Athens have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Olympiacos Form Guide: L-W-W-W-D

AEK Athens Form Guide: L-W-W-W-D

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Team News

Olympiacos

Olympiacos will be without the services of Giulian Biancone, Francisco Ortega and Omar Richards, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Giulian Biancone, Francisco Ortega, Omar Richards

Suspended: None

AEK Athens

Harold Moukoudi and Zini are both recuperating from injuries and will play no part in Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Harold Moukoudi, Zini

Suspended: None

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Konstantinos Tzolakis, Rodinei, Panagiotis Retsos, David Carmo, Quini, Santiago Hezze, Andre Horta, Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Giorgos Masouras, Fran Navarro

AEK Athens Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Georgios Athanasiadis, Lazaros Rota, Domagoj Vida, Alexander Callens, Ehsan Haji Safi, Damian Szymanski, Jens Joensson, Niclas Eliasson, Sergio Ezequiel Araujo, Orbelin Pineda, Ezequiel Ponce

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens Prediction

Given the stakes of Wednesday’s game for Olympiacos and AEK Athens, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Karaiskakis Stadium, with both sides taking the game to each other.

However, we predict Olympiacos will come away with all three points and edge closer to the league crown.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-2 AEK Athens