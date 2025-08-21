Olympiacos vs Asteras Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025 

Olympiacos and Asteras Tripolis will square off in the opening matchday of the 2025-26 Greek Super League campaign on Saturday (August 23rd). The game will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.
The hosts have not been in competitive action since claiming a 2-0 victory over OFI Crete in the Greek Cup final in May 2025. They finalized preparations for the new season with a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly last week. Federico Dimarco broke the deadlock in the 16th minute while Marcus Thuram doubled their lead eight minutes into the second half.
Asteras' last league game saw them fall to a 4-2 defeat to Aris in the Greek Super League Conference League playoff in May. They fell to a 2-1 defeat to the same opponents in their final pre-season game last week. They went into the break in the lead through Munoz Mumo's 40th-minute strike but Aris turned the game around in the second half.
Olympiacos vs Asteras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Olympiacos have 33 wins from the last 47 head-to-head games. Asteras Tripolis were victorious three times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Olympiacos lost their final two pre-season friendlies, having not lost any of the preceding seven (six wins).
- Asteras did not win any of their three pre-season friendlies (two losses).
- Olympiacos kept a clean sheet in four of their last five competitive games.
Olympiacos vs Asteras Prediction
Olympiacos are the defending Greek champions. They will be looking to kick-start their title defense on a positive note and are the favorites to claim maximum points here.
Asteras, for their part, have won just one of the last 27 head-to-head games. They have lost 18 games in this run, highlighting the size of the task ahead of them.
Both sides might take some time to get into rhythm, with this being their first competitive game in over three months. However, the hosts should have too much firepower for the visitors.
Prediction: Olympiacos 3-0 Asteras
Olympiacos vs Asteras Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Olympiacos to score over 1.5 goals