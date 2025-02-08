Olympiacos vs Asteras Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025 

Olympiacos and Asteras Tripolis will battle for three points in a Greek Super League round 22 clash on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The home side are fresh off a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Panathinaikos in the second leg of their Greek Cup quarterfinal tie. A dramatic end to the game saw Ayoub El Kaabi miss a penalty in the second minute of injury time. However, Christos Mouzakitis scored the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time to help his side advance with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The Red-Whites will now shift their attention to the league where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away win over Levadiakos.

Asteras, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Lamia in their last outing. Konstantinos Triantafyllopoulos broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute and despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men five minutes later, they held on to claim the victory.

The victory left them in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 34 points from 21 games. Olympiacos lead the way at the summit with 47 points to their name.

Olympiacos vs Asteras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 33 wins from the last 46 head-to-head games. Asteras were victorious on four occasions while nine games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Asteras claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 21 games across competitions (14 wins).

Six of Asteras' last eight games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Four of Olympiacos' last five games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Asteras are on an eight-game winning streak, keeping a clean sheet in six games.

Olympiacos vs Asteras Prediction

Olympiacos are flying high and are well-positioned in all three competitions they are contesting this season. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side have a four-point advantage at the summit and could expand that gap to seven points before AEK Athens and Panathinaikos play later in the day.

Asteras, for their part, are also on a good run of form and were victorious in the reverse fixture.

Both sides tend to play compactly but the hosts should have enough to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-0 Asteras

Olympiacos vs Asteras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

