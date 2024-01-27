Olympiacos vs Giannina Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2024

Olympiacos and Pas Giannina battle for three points in a Greek Super League matcday 20 fixture on Sunday (January 28).

The hosts claimed a 2-1 win at Aris last weekend. Fran Navarro and Rodinei scored first half goals for the Erythroleykoi, while Quini's own goal in injury time came as a consolation for the hosts.

Giannina, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Pansarraikos. Jefte Betancor scored a first-half brace to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat left the Ioannina outfit second-from-bottom in the standings with just 12 points from 19 games. They are level on points with last-placed Kifisia. Olympiacos, meanwhile, are fourth with 38 points from 19 games.

Olympiacos vs Giannina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides. Olympiacos lead 42-8.

Their most recent clash in October 2023 saw Olympiacos win 3-0 away in the reverse fixture.

Olympiacos have scored at least twice in seven of the last eight head-to-head games, including the last four.

Giannina have the joint-second worst away defensive record in the league, with 21 goals conceded in 10 games..

Olympiacos' last four league games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Four of Giannina's last five league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Olympiacos vs Giannina Prediction

Olympiacos are playing catch-up in the title race and will aim for a win to remain in touching distance of the leaders.

Carlos Carvalhal's side are the overwhelming favourites. However, they have been on the wrong end of a couple of shock results this season, so they will not take anything for granted.

Giannina, meanwhile, started the season on a positive note, claiming all three points over new-comers Kifisia. However, they have managed just one win since then and are in serious danger of being relegated.

Olympiacos are likely to compound their visitors' relegation woes with a convincing win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 4-0 Giannina

Olympiacos vs Giannina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Olympiacos to win with a clean sheet

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Olympiacos