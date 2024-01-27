Olympiacos vs Giannina Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2024

Olympiacos and Pas Giannina battle for three points in a Greek Super League matcday 20 fixture on Sunday (January 28).
The hosts claimed a 2-1 win at Aris last weekend. Fran Navarro and Rodinei scored first half goals for the Erythroleykoi, while Quini's own goal in injury time came as a consolation for the hosts.
Giannina, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Pansarraikos. Jefte Betancor scored a first-half brace to help the visitors leave with all three points.
The defeat left the Ioannina outfit second-from-bottom in the standings with just 12 points from 19 games. They are level on points with last-placed Kifisia. Olympiacos, meanwhile, are fourth with 38 points from 19 games.
Olympiacos vs Giannina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides. Olympiacos lead 42-8.
- Their most recent clash in October 2023 saw Olympiacos win 3-0 away in the reverse fixture.
- Olympiacos have scored at least twice in seven of the last eight head-to-head games, including the last four.
- Giannina have the joint-second worst away defensive record in the league, with 21 goals conceded in 10 games..
- Olympiacos' last four league games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.
- Four of Giannina's last five league games have seen at least one team fail to score.
Olympiacos vs Giannina Prediction
Olympiacos are playing catch-up in the title race and will aim for a win to remain in touching distance of the leaders.
Carlos Carvalhal's side are the overwhelming favourites. However, they have been on the wrong end of a couple of shock results this season, so they will not take anything for granted.
Giannina, meanwhile, started the season on a positive note, claiming all three points over new-comers Kifisia. However, they have managed just one win since then and are in serious danger of being relegated.
Olympiacos are likely to compound their visitors' relegation woes with a convincing win.
Prediction: Olympiacos 4-0 Giannina
Olympiacos vs Giannina Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win
Tip 2 - Olympiacos to win with a clean sheet
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Olympiacos