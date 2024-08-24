Olympiacos vs Kallithea Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2024

Olympiacos welcome Athens Kallithea to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium for a Greek Super League round two fixture on Monday (August 26). The hosts kickstarted their campaign with a routine 2-0 win at Volos last weekend.

They took the lead through Rodinei's 13th-minute strike before Volos got reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute. Georgio Masouras added a second with 17 minutes left to secure the win.

Kallithea, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Levadiakos in their courtain-raiser. The stalemate left them in eighth spot, with one point, while Olympiacos are joint-top, on goal difference, in the standings.

Olympiacos vs Kallithea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 11 wins from the last 14 head-to-head games with Kallithea, who have been victorious twice,

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since February 2006 when Olympiacos claimed a 2-1 home win en route winning the league and confirming their visitors' relegation.

Five of Olympiacos' last eight league games have seen both sides score.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Kallithea are compeing in the top flight for the first time since 2006.

Olympiacos' last nine league games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Olympiacos vs Kallithea Prediction

Olympiacos compensated for a disappointing league campaign last season by becoming the first Greek cup to win a European trophy following their victory over Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. Jose Luis Mendilibar will hope for an improved performance from his side despite their opening-day win.

They had a numerical advantage for over an hour but didn't make the most of the chances created. Kallithea, meanwhile, won only their second top-flight promotion after winning the Greek Super League 2. last season.

Their first Super League game in 16 years went well, as they showed their defensive solidity, and this rearguard action will be needed in what could be one of their toughest games of the season.

Nevertheless, Olympiacos are the overwhelming favuorites and vastly superior to their visitors. So, expect the Red-Whites to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympiacos 4-0 Kallithea

Olympiacos vs Kallithea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Olympiacos/Olympiacos

Tip 5 - Olympiacos to score over 2.5 goals

