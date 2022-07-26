Olympiacos vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Olympiacos and Maccabi Haifa will go head-to-head in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifiers at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday.

The Israeli outfit head into the game winless in five straight outings and will be looking to end this dry spell and continue their hunt for a place in the Champions League.

Olympiacos were denied a dream start to their Champions League qualification campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Maccabi Haifa last Wednesday.

This followed an underwhelming pre-season run where they picked up just two wins from their eight friendlies.

Olympiacos have now returned home where they are unbeaten in all but one of their last 10 outings, with May’s 2-1 loss to Panathinaikos being the only exception.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa have failed to win any of their last five games, dating back to a 4-0 win over Maccabi Netanya on May 21.

The Israeli outfit have also lost their last four away matches in all competitions, scoring twice and conceding five goals in that time.

Maccabi Haifa were recently beaten on penalties by Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the Israeli Super Cup after a 1-1 draw following 120 minutes of football.

Olympiacos vs Maccabi Haifa Head-To-Head

This will be the third competitive meeting between the sides. Maccabi Haifa have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Olympiacos Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Maccabi Haifa Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Olympiacos vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

Olympiacos

The hosts will be without 23-year-old forward Nikola Cumic, who has been out of action since May through a muscle injury.

Injured: Nikola Cumic

Suspended: None

Maccabi Haifa

Mahmoud Jaber, Raz Meir and Ben Sahar are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Mahmoud Jaber, Raz Meir, Ben Sahar

Suspended: None

Olympiacos vs Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomáš Vaclík; Šime Vrsaljko, Kōnstantinos Manōlas, Pape Abou Cissé, Oleg Reabciuk; Yann M'Vila, Mamadou Kané; Giorgos Masouras, Aguibou Camara, Philip Zinckernagel; Tiquinho Soares

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josh Cohen; Daniel Sundgren, Bogdan Planić, Sean Goldberg, Pierre Cornud; Ali Mohamed El Fazaz, Tjaronn Chery, Neta Lavi; Dolev Haziza, Dean David, Omer Atzili

Olympiacos vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

After holding out for a draw in the reverse leg, Olympiacos will be backing themselves to get the job done on home turf where they are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 outings. We predict the Greek outfit will maintain their fine home run and come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Maccabi Haifa

