Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Olympiacos will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Karaiskakis Stadium for a friendly on Saturday (December 10).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw with Standard Liege in a friendly on Sunday. Osher Davida gave Liege a half-time lead but an exhilarating second half produced five goals, with Youssef El Arabi and Noah Ohio scoring a brace.

Nottingham, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat to Greek side Atromitos in a friendly on Tuesday. Gustavo Scarpa and Ryan Yates scored either side of Andreas Kuen to give the Premier League side a 2-1 lead at the break. However, late strikes from Giorgos Tzovaras and Konstantinos Kotsopoulos saw Atromitos claim the win.

Forest will face Valencia in another friendly next week before resuming competitive action in the EFL Cup against Blackburn Rovers. Meanwhile, this will be Olympiacos' last friendly of the year before they host Atromitos in the Greek Cup.

Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams squared off in a pre-season friendly in July 2019, which Olympiacos won 3-0, with Miguel Guerrero scoring a first-half brace.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last five games, including friendlies, drawing three.

Nottingham were on a three-game unbeaten run across competitions before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break but have lost their two friendlies since then.

Olympiacos only failed to score in two of their 11 friendlies this year.

Nottingham have won just two of their nine friendlies in 2022, losing four and drawing three.

Eight of Olympiacos' last nine games, including friendlies, have produced less than three goals.

Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Olympiacos have been far from impressive domestically and are unlikely to defend their league crown.

The Greek champions have shown a high proclivity for draws, having drawn three of their last five games, including friendlies.

Nottingham Forest FC @NFFC



Karaiskakis Stadium, kick-off 5pm UK time. Tickets for Saturday's friendly fixture against @OlympiacosFC remain available online. 🎟Karaiskakis Stadium, kick-off 5pm UK time. Tickets for Saturday's friendly fixture against @OlympiacosFC remain available online. 🎟 Karaiskakis Stadium, kick-off 5pm UK time. 📍

Nottingham, meanwhile, have lost both their friendlies during the World Cup break, despite taking a halft-ime lead in both. Olympiacos should capitalize on the visitors' defensive vulnerability to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympiacos

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

