Olympiacos vs OFI Crete Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Olympiacos will welcome OFI Crete to the Georgios Karaikakis Stadium for a Greek Super League matchday 22 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Panathinaikos last weekend. Bernard and Alexander Jeremejeff scored in either half to guide the Greens to all three points.

OFI Crete, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Kifisia. Ognjen Ozegovic scored a brace, with his first goal coming from the spot in the 10th minute. Giannis Apostolakis halved the deficit for Crete in the 71st minute.

The loss left them in 10th spot with 20 points to show for their efforts in 21 games. Olympiacos are fourth with 41 points to their name.

Olympiacos vs OFI Crete Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 98th meeting between the two sides. Olympiacos have 65 wins to their name, Crete were victorious in 12 games while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Olympiacos claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Olympiacos have won each of the last 12 head-to-head games, scoring at least two goals on 11 occasions.

OFI Crete's last four games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

OFI Crete have the worst away attacking record in the league with just five goals scored in 10 games on their travels.

Twelve of Olympiacos' last 13 home games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals (excluding the 3-0 defeat awarded to Panathinaikos).

Olympiacos vs OFI Crete Prediction

Olympiacos have had a disappointing campaign so far. They had an opportunity to get back on track against eternal rivals Panathinaikos but were roundly defeated. The loss led to the parting of ways with Carlos Carvalhal on Thursday after just 11 games in charge.

Sotiris Silaidopoulos has been named as interim manager and the 45-year-old will hope his side can give him a perfect birthday gift with victory against OFI Crete.

Olympiacos are the heavy favorites and, despite their managerial turmoil, will be expected to get the victory here. We are backing the Piraeus outfit to claim all three points.

Prediction: Olympiacos 4-0 OFI Crete

Olympiacos vs OFI Crete Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to win both halves