Olympiacos vs Pafos Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2025

Olympiacos will get their UEFA Champions League campaign underway against debutants Pafos at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday. The hosts are back in the competition after a four-year absence, having won the Super League Greece last season.

Thrylos have enjoyed a 100% record in the Super League thus far, winning all three games while keeping clean sheets. In their first game back since the international break, they overcame Panserraikos at home last week. Mehdi Taremi bagged a late brace on his debut while Yusuf Yazıcı, who missed from the penalty spot, assisted one of Taremi's goals.

The visitors defeated Dynamo Kyiv and Red Star Belgrade in the qualifiers to book their place in the group stage of the competition for the first time in history. They met Apollon in the Cypriot First Division last week and fell to a 1-0 home loss.

Olympiacos vs Pafos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Cypriot teams 26 times in all competitions. They have a good record in these games, with 19 wins.

The visitors will meet a Greek team for the first time in a competitive match.

Thrylos have lost their last five games in the Champions League, scoring just once. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

Pafos had a good debut in Europe last season and lost just three of their 10 games in the UEFA Conference League.

Thrylos were unbeaten at home in competitive games last season. They are currently on a nine-game winning streak at home across all competitions.

The visitors won their three away games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Olympiacos vs Pafos Prediction

The Red-Whites have won their three competitive games this season while keeping clean sheets, and are strong favorites. Nonetheless, they have won just one of their last four home games in the group stage/league phase of the Champions League and have won only two of their last 20 group stage/league phase matches overall.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 12 games in European competitions, including qualifiers. Notably, they have a 100% away record in all competitions, having kept three clean sheets in four games.

Thrylos have an impressive home record, and they have suffered just one loss at home against Cypriot teams thus far. With that in mind, and the debut jitters for the visitors, we back the hosts to register a win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Pafos

Olympiacos vs Pafos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

