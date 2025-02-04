Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Olympiacos will invite defending champions Panathinaikos to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the second leg of the Greek Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. They met in the first leg in Athens last month, which ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to second-half goals from Filip Đuričić and Roman Yaremchuk.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 20 games across all competitions. They played Levadiakos in the Super League Greece last week and registered a 1-0 away win, with Christos Mouzakitis scoring the only goal of the match in the 85th minute.

The visitors have also enjoyed a good run of form, resulting in a 17-game unbeaten streak. They hosted OFI in the Super League Greece last week and registered a 3-2 home win. Second-half goals from Facundo Pellistri, Fotis Ioannidis, and Georgios Vagiannidis helped them record a comeback win.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two arch-rivals contest the Derby of the Eternal Enemies and have met 224 times in competitive games. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 87 wins. The Shamrock have 57 wins and 80 games have ended in draws.

The last four meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw in the first leg and a 1-1 draw in the Super League Greece last month.

They met in the Greek Cup last season in the round of 16 which ended 1-1 on aggregate and Panathinaikos registered a 7-6 win in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Olympiacos have drawn two of their last nine games, with both stalemates being played against the visitors.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their three games in the Greek Cup thus far.

The hosts have kept nine clean sheets in their last 15 games in all competitions.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Thrylos head into the match in great form, winning 13 of their last 20 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten at home this season. Interestingly, their last home defeat in a competitive match was registered against the visitors in the Super League Greece in March. They are winless at home in this fixture since March 2023 and will look to improve upon that record.

The Shamrock are unbeaten in all competitions since November. Interestingly, their two away games in 2025 have both ended in draws. They have lost just one of their last 11 games in the Greek Cup and will look to build on that form.

There is not much to separate the two rivals as they both head into the match in great form. Thrylos have the home advantage and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Panathinaikos

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

