Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

Olympiacos will entertain arch-rivals Panathinaikos at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the second leg of the Greek Cup round of 16 on Wednesday.

The first leg in Athens last week ended in a 1-1 draw, with Sotiris Alexandropoulos' 45th-minute goal being canceled out by Fotis Ioannidis in the second half. So, the stage is set for the two rivals to battle it out for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games on Sunday, recording a 3-2 away triumph over Kifisa in the Greek Super League. They gave away a two-goal lead in the second half and Youssef El-Arabi bagged the winning goal in the 85th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, playing out two draws on the spin. Defenders Tin Jedvaj and Willian Arão scored in that match but Levi García's brace, including the match-winner from the penalty spot in injury time, helped AEK Athens to a hard-earned 2-2 draw.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The meetings between the two capital clubs are referred to as the derby of the eternal enemies. This will be the 218th edition of the derby and the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 87 wins. The visitors have 55 wins to their name while 75 games have ended in draws.

They'll meet for the third time this season, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw and Panathinaikos recording a 3-0 away win in the Greek Super League in October.

They have met 39 times in the Greek Cup. Olympiacos have the upper hand in these meetings as well with a 19-9 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Prediction

After losing their first two games of the year, Thrylos are unbeaten in their last two games and registered their first win in four games on Sunday. They'll look to continue that form in this match. They have lost just once in their last 13 home games in the Greek Cup and are strong favorites.

Interestingly, they have seen conclusive results in their last 14 home games this season, recording 10 wins while suffering four losses. At home, they have failed to score in three of their five meetings against the visitors but have also kept three clean sheets.

The Greens have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last five games, recording three wins. After losing three games on the trot in their travels between November and December, they are unbeaten in their last two away games.

The derby between the two rivals is contested with great vigor and with the two teams level on aggregate from the first leg, another closely contested match seems to be on the cards.

Considering the home advantage for Olympiacos, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Panathinaikos

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fotis Ioannidis to score or assist any time - Yes