Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

Olympiacos host Panathinaikos at the Georgios Karaiskakis on Sunday in the opening championship round fixture of the Stoiximan Super League. The hosts will look to seal the deal in the final games of the season to confirm their place as champions.

Olympiacos extended their unbeaten league run to 16 games with a 1-0 win over 10 -men OFI to put themselves seven points clear at the top going into the championship round. They are yet to lose a domestic game since October as they seek a record 18th Super League title.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, had a mediocre ending to the season, losing two of their final five games and only managing a point in the 90th minute against Atromitos in their last league outing.

Ten points off the top, Panathinaikos will be keen to return to top form and potentially move into Champions League qualification spots, as they are only three points behind second-placed AEK Athens.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 94 times, with Olympiacos trailing 34-33.

Six of their last 10 meetings have ended in draws in regulation time.

Olympiacos’ 1-0 win when the teams last met in February in the domestic cup marked their first win in 10 games in the fixture.

Thrylos have the second-best offensive record and joint-best defensive record in the Super League, with 45 goals scored and 16 conceded.

Panathinaikos have conceded 22 goals in the top- light this season. Only AEK Athens and Olympiacos (16 each) have conceded less.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Olympiacos are the favourites going into the weekend but need to avoid complacency to continue their unbeaten domestic home record.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, will likely be satisfied with a point on the road but will need to improve their goalscoring form to avoid defeat against the league leaders.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-0 Panathinaikos

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympiacos

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Olympiacos' last five matches.)

