Olympiacos vs Panserraikos Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Olympiacos will trade tackles with Panserraikos in a Greek Super League round three fixture on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 2-0 away win they registered over Volos a fortnight ago before the international break. Chiquinho and Panagiotis Retsos scored second-half goals to help their side claim all three points.

Panserraikos, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to OFI Crete. Borja Gonzalez's 54th-minute strike settled the contest.

The defeat left them in 12th spot in the standings, and they are one of three sides yet to register their first points of the campaign. Olympiacos lead the way at the summit with maximum points from two games.

Olympiacos vs Panserraikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have registered 36 wins from the last 53 head-to-head games. Panserraikos were victorious five times, while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Olympiacos claimed a 4-0 away win.

Olympiacos have won the last six head-to-head games on the bounce.

Olympiacos kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven competitive games.

Panserraikos' last six competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.

Olympiacos have won their last seven games on the bounce.

Panserraikos are winless in their last seven games, losing five games in this run.

Olympiacos vs Panserraikos Prediction

Olympiacos are the defending Greek champions and have sent a statement of intent about defending their title with the way they have started the season. They are the overwhelming favorites in this game, and anything other than a comfortable win would be considered an upset.

Panserraikos have lost their opening two games of the season so far, failing to find the back of the net in both. They have not claimed a head-to-head win since a shock 3-1 home win in the Greek Cup, highlighting the size of the task ahead. The chances of them registering their first points of the campaign here appear slim.

We expect the hosts to cruise to a multi-goal victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-0 Panserraikos

Olympiacos vs Panserraikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to win both halves

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More