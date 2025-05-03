Olympiacos vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Olympiacos play host to PAOK at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in round five of the Greek Super League championship round on Sunday. This will be the second encounter between the two sides within the space of one month, with Razvan Lucescu’s men claiming a 2-1 victory when they met on April 6.

Already-crowned champions, Olympiacos picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in the championship round last Sunday when they secured a 2-0 victory over AEK Athens at the Agia Sophia Stadium.

This followed a 1-0 home win over AEK Athens at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the first of their two consecutive league meetings on April 13, which saw their two-game losing run come to an end.

Head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has led Olympiacos to a 48th Super League title this season as they sit top of the table with 69 points from 30 games, 13 points above second-placed Panathinaikos with just two games to go.

On the other hand, PAOK continue to push for UEFA Champions League qualification as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Panathinaikos last weekend.

Lucescu’s men have won all but one of their four games in the championship round, with a 3-1 loss against Panathinaikos in the first match of their double-header on April 13 being the exception.

PAOK have picked up 55 points from their 30 matches so far to sit third in the standings, one point behind second-placed Panathinaikos with six points left to play for.

Olympiacos vs PAOK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides, Olympiacos boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

PAOK have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

PAOK have lost all but one of their last five away matches in all competitions, with a narrow 3-2 victory at AEK Athens on March 30 being the exception.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their 23 home games across all competitions this season, picking up 16 wins and seven draws so far.

Olympiacos vs PAOK Prediction

While PAOK have their sights on securing Champions League football, they will need to show their mettle at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, given their recent struggles on the road.

However, Olympiacos have made their home turf a fortress this season and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-1 PAOK

Olympiacos vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of their last seven encounters)

