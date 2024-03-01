Olympiacos vs Volos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Olympiacos will welcome Volos to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium for the final game of the Greek Super League regular season on Sunday.

The home side will be looking to build on their 2-1 comeback away victory over Panetolikos in midweek. They went behind thanks to Frederico Duarte's 33rd-minute strike but drew level through Pedro Torrejon's 72nd-minute own goal. Ayoub El Kaabi scored the match-winner in the 79th minute.

Volos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback home win over OFI Crete. Eric Larsson broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 13th minute while Praxitelis Vouros' 31st-minute goal was the equalizer. Christos Sielis and Facundo Bertoglio scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

The victory saw Christos Kontis' side climb to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 20 points from 25 games. Olympiacos are fifth with 54 points to their name.

Olympiacos vs Volos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have eight wins and three draws from the 11 previous games they have played against Volos.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

The last four head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Olympiacos' last five games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Volos' victory over Crete ended their 11-game winless run in all competitions (eight losses).

Olympiacos have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions including each of the last six on the bounce.

Olympiacos vs Volos Prediction

Olympiacos are just four points behind current table-toppers AEK Athens and will aim for victory here to maintain or better their current position. The Red-Whites are still in contention for the title heading into the playoffs, which highlights their upturn in performance over the last few months considering how they started the campaign.

Volos, for their part, took a massive step towards survival with their victory over Crete. They have never won a game against their upcoming opponents and Sunday could be a good day to create history as they head into the relegation playout.

However, there is a massive gulf in class between the two sides and we are backing Olympiacos to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympiacos 4-0 Volos

Olympiacos vs Volos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to win both halves

